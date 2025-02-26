Rex Omar appointed as Presidential Staffer for Black Star experience

Renowned Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar, has been appointed as a Presidential Staffer for the Black Star Experience.

Rex Omar confirmed the appointment to Myjoyonline.com on Wednesday, 26th February 2025.

The Black Star Experience is the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) flagship initiative in Culture, Arts, and Tourism. It aims to redefine and affirm Ghanaian identity, attract investments, create new jobs, and boost tourism. The initiative will feature year-round celebrations across major entertainment, artistic, and educational disciplines.

Rex Omar is a celebrated Ghanaian highlife musician and a trained management professional specialising in intellectual property rights. He is recognised as one of Ghana's leading authorities in this field.

He was elected Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) in March 2017 for a four-year term and was re-elected for a second term.

His expertise and influence in the music industry have earned him several notable positions, including former Vice President of the Copyright Society of Ghana and a member of the 2013 Committee for National Intellectual Property and Policy Strategy. He also previously served as Head of Business and Finance at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Rex Omar is a member of SUISSA, the Copyright Society of Switzerland, and holds a publishing contract with EMI (Germany).