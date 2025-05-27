5 reasons why Real Betis will beat Chelsea to win the Conference League

Seville’s green-and-white heroes are writing a new chapter in their history books, but Real Betis must now conquer a European giant in Chelsea to crown their fairy tale with Conference League glory.

Chelsea looked like title contenders from the start of the league phase, and Enzo Maresca's side comes to Poland aiming for a unique first: win and they will become the first team to triumph in all five of UEFA's major men's senior club competitions.

The Blues have already won two editions of the UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and two editions of the defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

However, Betis can also take comfort from one stat.

1. Spanish team dominance in finals

Since the start of the 2001/02 season, all 23 Champions League, Europa League or Conference League finals that have featured Spanish hopefuls have been won by a Spanish team (including four all-Spanish deciders – the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and the 2007 and 2012 Europa League equivalents).

The last time a La Liga club lost a major UEFA final to a foreign outfit was when Valencia were defeated by Bayern in the 2001 Champions League showpiece.

These stats have a greater effect on the beautiful due to the recurring history of the beautiful game.

2. 2025: The year of the underdogs in football

The year 2025 will go down in football history as the season of the underdogs—a time when long-suffering clubs and overlooked players finally broke their trophy droughts in spectacular fashion.

From England to Italy and the Netherlands to Spain, football fans witnessed historic moments as teams with decades, sometimes over a century, of heartbreak wrote new chapters of triumph.

Bologna ends 51-year wait: Serie A side Bologna FC, once giants of Italian football, hadn’t lifted a major trophy since their 1974 Coppa Italia triumph.

But in 2025, they stunned critics and fans alike, claiming silverware either through an incredible domestic cup run or a surprise league title, reaffirming their legacy in Italian football.

Newcastle United ends 70-year drought: The last time Newcastle United won a major trophy was the 1955 FA Cup. After years of false dawns, 2025 delivered redemption.

Powered by ambitious ownership, a well-balanced squad, and unwavering fan support, the Magpies finally added new silverware to their dusty cabinet.

Crystal Palace’s historic breakthrough: Since their founding in 1905, Crystal Palace had never won a major trophy—until now. In 2025, the Eagles soared to victory, possibly in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, or even a European competition.

This century-long wait came to a thrilling end, cementing Palace’s place in football folklore.

Go ahead Eagles Fly high after 93 years: Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles, whose last major title came in 1933, shocked Europe by lifting a prestigious trophy in 2025.

Their success added to the narrative of a football world where tradition no longer dictates destiny.

Tottenham Hotspur beat United to break 17 years curse: Tottenham Hotspur's long-awaited trophy drought ended after beating Manchester United to win their first major trophy since the 2008 League Cup, ending a 17-year drought.

As Real Betis prepare to face Chelsea, many consider them underdogs—but 2025 has proven anything is possible.

Real Betis stand a strong chance of beating Chelsea due to a combination of form, strategy, and momentum.

The Spanish side has developed impressive team chemistry, blending seasoned professionals with exciting young talents, which has resulted in fluid, attacking football.

In contrast, Chelsea have been plagued by inconsistency throughout the season, often struggling to maintain stability in both defence and attack.

This gives Betis a significant edge, especially when facing a side still searching for rhythm.

3. Coach factor

When it comes to European coaching experience, Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini holds a significant advantage over Chelsea’s newly appointed head coach, Enzo Maresca.

Pellegrini boasts over two decades of top-level management, with a rich résumé that includes deep runs in the UEFA Champions League, guiding Villarreal to a historic semifinal in 2006 and Málaga to the quarterfinals in 2013.

He has managed major European clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City, winning the Premier League with the latter in the 2013–14 season.

His experience in navigating the tactical and psychological demands of European competitions makes him a seasoned and formidable strategist.

In contrast, Enzo Maresca is stepping into his first major European assignment as a head coach.

Though he earned praise for guiding Leicester City back to the Premier League and for learning under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Maresca lacks direct experience in managing European fixtures.

This contrast in experience could be pivotal in a matchup between Betis and Chelsea, with Pellegrini’s calm, tactical maturity potentially giving Betis the upper hand against Maresca’s relative inexperience on the continental stage.

4. Anthony's factor

Another factor that could tilt the balance in favour of Real Betis is the presence and form of Brazilian winger Antony Matheus dos Santos.

Anthony has grown into a dynamic and unpredictable winger under Manuel Pellegrini’s guidance. His flair, speed, and ability to beat defenders one-on-one make him a dangerous outlet for Betis on the flanks.

He has delivered in big games, and his creativity can unsettle even the most organised defences.

Against a Chelsea side still finding its identity under a new manager, Anthony's explosiveness and directness could be decisive.

If he is on form, his influence could stretch Chelsea's defence, create spaces for teammates, and possibly be the match-winner Betis needs to edge out the London giants.

5. Chelsea doesn’t deserve the title

Chelsea’s record in European competition stands on the brink of making history.

The London club has already secured titles in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and should they win the UEFA Conference League, they will become the first team ever to complete the full set of UEFA’s major men’s club competitions.

Such a feat could take another century for any other club to replicate.

However, this potential milestone is not universally celebrated.

Many neutral fans and football romantics may find themselves rooting against Chelsea—not out of dislike, but out of a desire to see a true underdog triumph.

Real Betis, with their humble background and long journey through adversity, symbolise the heart of the beautiful game.