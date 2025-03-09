Two Achimota old students killed in hit-and-run on highway

Two alumni from Achimota School have been confirmed dead following a hit-and-run accident on the Achimota Highway.

The victims, Davida Asante Boateng and Lilian Akorli, were both alumnae of Achimota School and were returning from the school’s annual bonfire night on March 7.

In a statement released on March 8, the Executive Board of the Old Achimotan Association 2024 (OAA 24) announced the passing of the two young women.

According to reports, the victims had left the Achimota School campus to return to the UPSA campus when they were struck by a black Toyota Corolla while crossing the highway at around 11:30 pm. The driver who hit them refused to stop, and passers-by took them to the hospital, where Davida was confirmed dead on arrival, while Lilian passed away the following day.

OAA 2024 further expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, assuring that "updates on the incident will be provided soon."

Achimota School had also lost an alumna in late February when Joana Deladem was murdered by her boyfriend at KNUST.