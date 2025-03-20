Asamoah Gyan’s secret message to Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus revealed

Ghana’s all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan visited the Black Stars during their training ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and urged the players to step up and deliver victory for the team.

Pictures and videos circulating online Gyan showed speaking with Mohammed Kudus and later with Jordan Ayew in the presence of Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Gyan revealed that he advised the two players to improve their performances amidst recent struggles. He emphasized the importance of the players working hard to win the upcoming World Cup matches and restore the fans' love for the team.

When asked about the details of his conversations with Kudus and Ayew, the Black Stars all-time top scorer said:

I had time to speak to the players, and I told them to do what Ghanaians want thus win these games against Chad and Madagascar. They know what’s at stake, so they must step up and do what Ghanaians want.

The Black Stars will take on Chad on March 21, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium before facing Madagascar away on March 24, 2025.

Gyan praises Kurt Okraku

Baby Jet, as he’s famously referred to, also praised GFA President Kurt Okraku, for his dedication in ensuring the senior national team qualifies for the 2026 World Cup.

After missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades, the Black Stars will now face Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Gyan, Ghana's leading goal-scorer of all time, highlighted Mr. Okraku’s commitment to securing qualification for the tournament, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Kurt Okraku is working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure Ghana qualify for the 2026 World Cup. We did not qualify for AFCON and everyone is disappointed, and the players are aware of that but we must now help ensure the team qualify for the tournament.

