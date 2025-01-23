In 2024, the top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world raked in a combined record-breaking $983 million, according to Forbes.

This figure is projected the $1 billion mark this year as some of these high-earners will be signing improved contracts that will see them earn more this year.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each superstar makes on and off-field every year.

World’s Top 10 highest-paid players

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - $285 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list for the sixth time in a decade, bringing in $220 million from his football salary, alongside $65 million from endorsements with major brands like Nike and Herbalife. His YouTube channel, "UR Cristiano," also generates significant revenue, contributing to his massive earnings.

Meanwhile, his reported new deal at Al Nassr will see him earn £3m per week, with several performance-related bonuses on offer. As part of the new deal, the forward will also be made an official Saudi 2034 World Cup ambassador.

2. Lionel Messi - $135 Million

Lionel Messi's earnings are split between $75 million in off-field income from deals with Adidas and Apple TV, and $60 million from his salary at Inter Miami. His move to the MLS has raised the league’s profile, and he has the option to extend his contract until 2026.

3. Neymar - $110 Million

Despite a difficult season marred by injury, Neymar remains one of the top earners, collecting $80 million in wages, with $30 million from sponsorships with Puma and Blaze Casino.

4. Karim Benzema - $104 Million

Benzema's lucrative move to Al Ittihad has paid off, with a $100 million salary and additional earnings from endorsements, pushing his total earnings to $104 million as the Saudi Pro League gains momentum.

5. Kylian Mbappé - $90 Million

Kylian Mbappé’s transfer to Real Madrid has been a financial success, with $70 million in wages and $20 million in endorsements. His ongoing contract dispute with PSG adds intrigue to his future.

6. Erling Haaland - $60 Million

Haaland’s goal-scoring prowess at Manchester City has earned him $46 million from his salary, plus an additional $14 million from endorsements. The Norwegian striker is expected to earn even more in the years to come.

Haaland, who signed a new deal that will see him remain at Manchester City until 20234, will reportedly be earning $650,000 per week ($645,000 to be precise). Annually, this amounts to more than $33.5 million, and throughout the contract through 2034, his total earnings could exceed $337 million.

7. Vinicius Jr. - $55 Million

Making his debut on the list, Vinicius Jr. has quickly become a star at Real Madrid, earning $40 million in wages and $15 million from sponsorships with companies like PlayStation and Pepsi.

8. Mohamed Salah - $53 Million

Mohammed Salah’s earnings come from a combination of $35 million in on-field income and $18 million from endorsements in North Africa and the Middle East. Rumours persist that he may move to a Saudi club in the future.

9. Sadio Mané - $52 Million

After joining Al Nassr, Mané continues to support charitable projects in Senegal. His $48 million salary is complemented by $4 million in endorsements, reflecting his influence both on and off the field.

10. Kevin De Bruyne - $39 Million

De Bruyne completes the top 10 with $35 million from his Manchester City contract and an additional $4 million from sponsors like Nike. Although he turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia, rumours of a move to the Middle East continue to circulate.