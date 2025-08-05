Fame can fill stadiums, sell out albums, and spark household catchphrases. But when the lights dim and the applause fades, too many Ghanaian musicians and actors are left struggling — financially and emotionally. Some have openly appealed for help. Others suffered in silence until it was too late.

From hiplife pioneers and gospel icons to veteran screen legends, the list of Ghanaian creatives who faced serious financial difficulties is growing. And it’s a national conversation we can’t keep dodging.

So, who are these beloved stars who went from fame to financial hardship — and more importantly, why does this keep happening?

The Musicians Who Fell on Hard Times

1. Okomfour Kwadee

A lyrical icon and storyteller from the early 2000s, Okomfour Kwadee (born Jerry Anaba) gave Ghana timeless hits like "Ka Wo Nan To So" and "Meyere Ne Me Mpena". But behind the music was a man battling mental health issues, which led to multiple disappearances from the public eye.

Around 2010 and again in 2020, news broke of his dire financial and psychological state, with visuals surfacing of him in distress. Though family and a few industry friends helped, sustained industry-wide support was lacking.

2. K.K. Kabobo

Known for highlife classics like “Onyame Ehu Wo”, K.K. Kabobo was a big name in the '80s and early '90s. But in March 2024, it was reported that he was suffering from liver disease and needed urgent financial assistance.

The Vice President donated GHS 10,000 towards his treatment. Unfortunately, Kabobo passed away in June 2024, sparking renewed conversations about pensions and welfare for ageing musicians.

3. Jewel Ackah

His soulful voice powered the National Democratic Congress’s iconic anthem “Arise Arise”, and his gospel and highlife tracks were household staples. Yet, Jewel Ackah died in April 2018 after publicly lamenting neglect from the political party he helped popularise.

He suffered multiple health problems including stroke and diabetes, and reports confirmed he struggled financially in his final years despite his legacy.

4. Nana Kwame Ampadu

A true legend with over 800 songs including “Obra” and “Ebi Te Yie”, Nana Ampadu shaped Ghana’s music culture for decades.

But before his death in September 2021, he dealt with financial challenges and health issues, including a long-standing battle with illness that required hospital care. Many were shocked that a man of his stature lacked a retirement safety net.

5. Papa Shee

Known for “Atadwe” and other 2000s hits, Papa Shee eventually became an evangelist in the US. He has shared that at one point, he slept in churches and had no income as he tried to find his feet in ministry.

Though his faith journey brought him peace, the financial hardship was intense and almost broke him.

6. Lucky Mensah

With songs like “Come Back to Me” and “Nkratuo”, Lucky Mensah had a long run of popularity. However, he’s been vocal about how the Ghanaian music industry has failed veterans.

In multiple interviews, he hinted at low royalties, poor structural support, and how despite his hits, he’s not financially comfortable.

7. Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko

A beloved gospel artiste known for “Adekye Nsoroma” and “Menim Nea Ob3y3 Ama Me”, Evangelist Nyarko once admitted on live TV that he considered suicide because he was broke and depressed.

He said gospel music left him with "nothing to show" for decades of service. His tearful story stirred public sympathy and drew attention to the plight of gospel singers.

On August a video surfaced online, in which he is seen begging President John Dramani Mahama for help, lamenting among other things that he had not eaten for three days, due to hardship

“President Mahama, it seems you’ve forgotten about me. I composed a campaign song for you. I’m hungry, I haven’t eaten in 3 days because I have no money.

My child has dropped out of school because I can’t afford the fees. I’m not getting shows because I sang and campaigned for the NDC in the Ashanti Region. Please come to my aid; don’t let me die like Daddy Lumba and Dada KD,”Evangelist Nyarko cried.

The Actors Whose Fame Didn’t Pay the Bills

9. Psalm Adjeteyfio (TT)

Best known as “TT” from Taxi Driver, the actor became a household name in the early 2000s. But in 2021, he made headlines when he publicly begged for help to pay rent.

Former Vice President Bawumia gave him GHS 50,000, while other donors followed. Sadly, he died in April 2022 after suffering from diabetes and other complications, despite the short-lived assistance.

10. Kohwe (Kofi Laing)

The veteran comic actor brought joy with his expressive face and comical delivery. But before his death in September 2021, photos circulated showing him frail and visibly ill.

He was reportedly living in near poverty. Tributes poured in after his death, but many felt it came too late.

11. Waakye (Prince Yawson)

From Obra to Chorkor Trotro, Waakye was a comic gem. He reportedly suffered a mild stroke in 2017 and later struggled with consistent access to healthcare.

After years of quiet suffering, he died in August 2022. Close friends confirmed that finances limited his access to quality treatment.

12. King Aboagye Brenya

A revered face in Akan drama and Kumawood, Brenya appeared in countless productions. Despite his long service, he reportedly lived modestly in his final years, battling health challenges.

He passed away in September 2021 in Kumasi, with colleagues calling for better support for veteran actors.

13. Kuntu Blankson

Famous for his role in Akan Drama in the 80s and 90s, Blankson tragically took his own life in July 2018.

Though the cause was not officially confirmed, his family and colleagues pointed to depression and financial stress. His death reopened mental health conversations in the creative arts space.

14. McJordan Amartey

Known for his commanding voice and role as a judge or elderly advisor in films, Amartey suffered from diabetes and lost one leg. He eventually faded from acting and died in July 2018.

He reportedly lived with little assistance, though he remained a respected figure in Ghanaian cinema.

Why Does This Keep Happening?

This phenomenon isn’t about one or two bad financial decisions. It’s a systemic failure—of the industry, the government, and sometimes, the artists themselves.

Let’s break it down:

No Royalties, No Security

Most musicians and actors in Ghana do not earn recurring income from their past work. For music, royalties should be paid when songs are played on radio, at events, or streamed online. For actors, films are often aired repeatedly on TV or sold on DVDs without any compensation to the performers.

While organisations like GHAMRO exist, many artists complain they either don’t receive anything, or receive embarrassingly low sums — sometimes just a few hundred cedis a year. Without a reliable royalties system, creatives are forced to hustle constantly to stay afloat. If you fall sick, retire, or step away, your income vanishes.

No Pension or Welfare System

There is no industry-wide pension scheme for creatives. Unlike salaried workers who contribute to SSNIT, many musicians and actors rely entirely on gigs, endorsements, or event appearances — which dry up as they age or fade from public view.

The lack of pension means that when age or illness comes, so does poverty. Some may not even have health insurance, especially those who worked in the informal entertainment economy for years without registering as professionals or contributing to any scheme.

Poor Financial Planning

To be fair, some celebrities do live beyond their means during their prime. When the money is flowing, it’s easy to splurge on luxury cars, parties, and large entourages — forgetting that fame can be painfully short-lived.

There are also many who simply lack the financial literacy to invest or save. They trust the wrong people with their money, don’t track expenses, or fall victim to bad contracts. Without training in basic money management, even a hitmaker can go broke within months of their last big cheque.

Mental Health Neglect

The emotional weight of being a former celebrity with no income can be crushing. Depression, anxiety, and feelings of abandonment are common — especially when once-loyal fans move on or mock you for "falling off."

Yet mental health remains taboo in many parts of Ghana, including the entertainment world. There’s little access to therapy, and few artists feel comfortable speaking openly about their struggles. Without help, many suffer silently until their situation spirals into poverty or worse.

No Structural Industry Support

Many industry associations and guilds — from MUSIGA to the Actors Guild — are often crippled by poor leadership, infighting, or outright dormancy. While they exist in name, few provide consistent welfare, legal assistance, or retirement support for their members.

Some actors don’t even register with the guild, and many musicians have no union representation at all. When trouble hits, they’re left without a safety net — often relying on public appeals or the kindness of strangers.

So, What’s the Way Forward?

It’s not all gloom. Here are practical, Ghana-specific solutions that can change the future for Ghanaian creatives — if we treat them as a priority, not an afterthought.

1. Enforce Royalties Through Technology

The government and music bodies must invest in automated tracking systems that monitor airplay, streams, and usage across platforms.

This would ensure that when a song is played on radio or Spotify, the creator gets paid — just like in other countries. Transparency must be key: artists should be able to track what they’re owed in real time.

2. Launch a Creative Pension Scheme

SSNIT can partner with creative unions to offer flexible, low-threshold pension plans specifically for musicians and actors. Contributions could be based on income brackets, with incentives for consistent payment.

Even better, the state could match a percentage of these contributions as part of a national arts endowment fund, encouraging long-term savings for artists who sign up early in their careers.

3. Provide Financial Literacy Programmes

MUSIGA, the Actors Guild, and the Creative Arts Council must run mandatory workshops on budgeting, investments, contract negotiation, and tax planning. These should be regular, decentralised (across regions), and taught by vetted professionals.

An artist should be able to read a contract, understand their royalties, plan for taxes, and build wealth beyond the microphone or camera.

4. Create a National Creative Emergency Fund

This could be a public–private fund (think GHS 5 from every ticket sold, or 1% levy on streaming revenue) to support ageing or ailing creatives. It would work like a welfare scheme—creatives could apply for short-term support during illness, old age, or emergencies.

Transparent administration and clear eligibility criteria will be crucial, but the need is urgent. Celebrities shouldn’t have to beg on live TV to afford rent or medicine.

Mental health must be treated as seriously as physical health. Create a partnership between the Ghana Psychological Association and industry unions to offer free or subsidised counselling for registered creatives.

This support should be extended to retired artists too, and normalised through public endorsements by senior figures in the industry.

Unions must work for the people, not their executives. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture must audit and restructure guilds, ensuring transparency, accountability, and real benefits for members.

Unions should offer:

Legal advice for contracts

Welfare and emergency support

Health insurance schemes

Industry watchdog services to prevent exploitation