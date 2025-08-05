Evatex Logistics responds to GACL contract allegations amid OSP probe

Evatex Logistics Limited, the company named in the controversial revenue assurance contract with the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), has responded to the allegations levelled against it.

According to the company, the contract was transparent, and at no point were established protocols bypassed.

In a statement issued through its lawyers and dated 4 August, Evatex Logistics refuted claims that it lacked the competence to execute the contract or that due process was not followed. The statement noted that, contrary to allegations of being a proxy or operating outside legal procedures, the company’s engagement with GACL followed a fully transparent and legally compliant process.

The company explained that the project originated from an audit conducted by DevNest Systems, which uncovered under-reporting in cargo revenues. Upon completing the audit and citing a lack of resources to implement the project, DevNest voluntarily recommended Evatex Logistics Ltd., noting its capacity to execute the contract.

Evatex stated that it subsequently submitted a performance-based proposal directly to GACL management, offering to fully fund and implement the project at no upfront cost to the company.

The company maintained that all its engagements were transparent:

Following Board review of the proposal, GACL secured single-source approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), as required by law. At no time did Evatex bypass established protocols. All engagements were conducted via formal channels and with full transparency.

It further clarified:

Evatex Logistics Ltd. emphasises its independence from any third-party entity. It is a company on its own and asserts its status as a wholly Ghanaian-owned business with over 20 years of experience. Any consultants engaged were hired on merit and do not compromise the company’s independence.

Evatex also expressed its willingness to cooperate with investigations, stating that it is confident that all records will affirm the integrity of the contract award process.

However, the company cautioned the public against making defamatory remarks, warning that legal action may be taken in response to false or damaging statements.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigations into the matter. On Thursday, 31 July, the OSP interviewed and formally charged former Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mr Paul Adom-Otchere, along with two others: Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah, Group Executive of Commercial Services at GACL, and Albert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea, Chief Executive Officer of DevNest Systems.