Black Queens yet to receive $350,000 prize for WAFCON 2024 bronze finish

The Black Queens of Ghana are yet to receive their $350,000 prize money after finishing third at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) held in Morocco, according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Ghana’s women’s national team secured a historic third-place finish at the tournament on July 25, defeating South Africa via penalties in the third-place playoff match in Casablanca.

In addition to the bronze medals, the team earned a $350,000 cash reward, following the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to increase the prize money for the women’s tournament.

However, more than a week after the conclusion of the competition, the team has yet to receive their financial reward.

Speaking to 3Sports, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed the delay in disbursement.

The money has not been paid yet. I don't know the plan of the Executive Council, but you know that in competitions of this nature, whenever there is inflow, the government comes in

He explained.

He noted that the disbursement process often involves government consultation and financial engagement, adding:

There ought to be an engagement. So we will engage the ministry. If they call for budget expenditure or whatever, we will show it to the ministry.

Asante Twum also emphasised the GFA’s financial commitment to the Black Queens’ preparations and activities leading up to the tournament.

We played in Côte d'Ivoire—two friendly matches. We travelled to Senegal—two friendly matches; the FA took care of everything. We spent 10 days in Morocco before the tournament—same.