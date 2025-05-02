Hearts vs Kotoko: Why only 25,000 fans will watch biggest game in Ghana at Accra stadium

With fews days to the biggest game in Ghana football, there are concerns regarding the safety of fans as the venue for the Super Clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko poses significant risks.

The upper stand facing the Independence Square of the Accra Sports Stadium was declared unsafe for supporters after structural assessments by a team led by the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, and National Sports Authority Director General, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, days before Ghana took on Chad in Accra on March 21, 2025.

On the day of the match, some supporters unlawfully entered the restricted stands which was declared unfit due to safety concerns, took off the coverings, and filled the stands.

At half-time, an announcement was made in the stadium to warn fans who had forcefully taken over the restricted stand to be cautious as the area was unsafe. Fans defied this directive and turned up in their numbers as the Black Stars thrashed Chad by five goals in their World Cup qualifying match.

However, over a month after this directive and breach, little to nothing has been done to fix the structural challenges. And with only a few days to the nation’s version of El Clasico, it’s expected that the stadium will be full to capacity come Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Why full capacity will not be allowed

To prevent any unforeseen circumstances, the Accra Sports Stadium which originally has a 40,00 capacity is set to accommodate only 25,000 fans.

This is due to ongoing maintenance works on parts of the stadium. Meanwhile, the NSA boss is assuring fans of ultimate safety and great atmosphere on the day. Ampofo Ankrah shared:

All measures have been put in place to ensure the game is played under ideal conditions—security, fan comfort, and stadium readiness. This is an opportunity to reset the tone of Ghana football, where fans come to cheer passionately and respect the final result.

Over 25,000 fans are expected to troop the stadium in their numbers, and if care is not taken, it’s possible to have a similar situation as when the national team played. Another security breach in this high-stakes game will prove dangerous, hence, it’s important such is avoided on Sunday.