World’s oldest football fan dies at 116 years old

The world’s oldest person, Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, a Catholic nun from Brazil and devoted football lover, has died aged 116, reports the BBC.

Sister Inah, who was born on June 8, 1908, in southern Brazil, became a nun in her early 20s and spent much of her life teaching Portuguese and maths.

Despite her religious devotion, she had a great passion for football and was known as a loyal fan of Sport Club Internacional, a football team from Porto Alegre.

Every year on her birthday, Sister Inah celebrated with a cake shaped like her favourite team’s stadium. She even had a large collection of Internacional shirts and pillows with the team’s logo. On her 116th birthday, she proudly wore the team’s scarf.

Her family shared that she stayed active and cheerful until her final days.

She liked to get up, eat, pray, and sleep at the same time every day.

Her nephew said she didn’t suffer from any illness, her body simply slowed down and stopped working.

Favourite club pays tribute

Her favourite football club posted a heartfelt message on social media, saying they were “deeply saddened” by her passing and remembered her for her “kindness, faith, and love for the team.”

Sister Inah believed that the secret to her long life was her strong faith in God. She once shared as quoted by the BBC:

He is the secret to life.

Sister Rita Barbosa, a coordinator at the religious home where Sister Inah lived, said the nun had enjoyed good health most of her life. She said:

“She only had her first surgery, a cataract operation, when she was 106.” Sister Rita also said Sister Inah was very disciplined and always hardworking and friendly.

The title of the world’s oldest living person now goes to 115-year-old Ethel Caterham from Surrey, England.