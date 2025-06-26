Footballer hits woman with chair into pool during heated fight (Video)

A professional footballer has been filmed hurling a chair at a female tourist during a violent poolside fight at an Ibiza hotel, leaving one person needing stitches.

Oldham Athletic striker Kian Harratt, 23, was identified as the man who launched furniture during the shocking brawl on 21 June, with footage showing him striking a woman in a black bikini with a white plastic chair.

The incident began when Harratt and three friends started bothering a group of women at the hotel pool, according to British holidaymaker Kyle Crawford, who witnessed the entire confrontation. Crawford narrated the incident to British news outlet the Sun:

There were four lads, we didn't know who they were, being horrible to some women.

The footballer and his mates had been "throwing little rugby balls" at the female tourists in the pool and "just being proper immature," Crawford explained. When he and his friends stepped in to defend the women, things turned nasty. He continued:

Me and my mates stuck up for them and then in the end, they'd come to attack my mate.

After an initial scuffle that seemed to calm down, Harratt's group suddenly started throwing chairs. The viral footage shows the striker, recognisable by his distinctive goatee and black shorts, launching a chair that struck one of the women who had originally been targeted.

"They start throwing chairs - they threw a chair at a woman," Crawford said, adding that his friend was knocked into the pool by another flying chair and later needed stitches from hotel staff.

Ibiza Pool Fight

Crawford confronted the group, asking:

What you doing? Why are you hitting women?

Hotel staff eventually kicked Harratt and his friends out, while praising Crawford's group for intervening. He further added:

This video doesn't do us justice for actually being gentlemen and looking after these women.

Kian Harratt's career

Harratt, originally from Pontefract, came through Huddersfield's academy after spells with Leeds United and Barnsley as a teenager. He's also played for Fleetwood, Bradford and Port Vale during his career.

Kian Harratt

The striker made headlines just weeks before the Ibiza incident by scoring the winning goal in the National League Play-Off final. However, he was suspended for four months in 2024 after placing 484 bets on football over three years, including betting on his own team to lose 36 times.