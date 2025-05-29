Countries where sports betting is banned – See which African country makes list

Sports betting is very popular in Ghana, with many young people placing bets on football games every day. But while it’s booming here and in many parts of the world, some countries have completely banned it.

In 2022, the global sports betting market was worth around $242 billion and supported over 200,000 jobs. Yet, not all nations see it as a positive thing.

Some countries have banned all gambling activities, including sports betting, due to religious beliefs, social concerns, or legal traditions.

Here, Pulse Ghana presents six countries where gambling is not allowed.

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE is one of the richest countries in the world thanks to oil. It bans all forms of gambling, and breaking the law can lead to jail and heavy fines. However, in 2020, the UAE started to make some changes, and a large casino project called Wynn Al Marjan Island is being built. It will be the first of its kind in the country.

2. Qatar

Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, strictly bans all forms of gambling, including sports betting. As an Islamic country, its laws follow the teachings of Islam, which are against gambling. In Qatar, anyone caught gambling can be fined and jailed for up to 6 months if done in public. Even international visitors had to be careful during the World Cup.

3. Brunei

Brunei, a small but wealthy country in Asia, has strict laws against betting. Their police can arrest anyone involved in gambling, including tourists. In Brunei, Islamic law is strongly followed, and gambling is seen as morally wrong. Even those who bet without knowing the law can face punishment.

4. Brazil

Brazil, the biggest country in South America, has not allowed gambling since the 1940s. Their laws don’t directly mention sports betting but ban “games of chance,” which includes betting. The only exceptions are state-run lotteries and horse racing. Despite its huge economy, Brazil still chooses to keep gambling illegal due to concerns over crime and addiction.

5. Utah, USA

In the United States, most states allow sports betting, but Utah is one of the few that does not. The reason is religious as many people in Utah are Mormons, and their religion is strongly against gambling. In Utah, even hosting betting services is a serious crime, and offenders can be jailed for up to a year.

55% of Utahns practice Mormonism, a religion hostile towards gambling, and so in Utah, any betting activities are considered a Class B misdemeanour. That means offenders will be charged $1,000 fine and face 6 months of imprisonment.

Hosting gambling services worsens the punishment. It is a Class A misdemeanour in Utah, an offence punishable by 1 year of imprisonment and up to a $2,500 fine.

6. Algeria

In Africa, Algeria is one of the countries that bans sports betting completely. The government does not issue licences to betting companies, and anyone who tries to gamble can be punished.