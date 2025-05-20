Top 6 African countries in sports betting (2025) – See where Ghana ranks

Sports betting has become a big deal in Africa, with millions of people placing bets on football and other sports using their phones, websites, or betting shops.

It’s one of the fastest-growing industries on the continent, thanks to more young people, better internet access, and affordable smartphones.

A new report by GeoPoll in April 2025 looked at how many people in African countries take part in sports betting. When this was matched with population data from Worldometer, it gave a clearer picture of where the most betting happens.

Here are the top 6 countries in Africa with the highest number of people betting on sports as first reported by Business Insider Africa.

1. Nigeria

Population (2025): 237.5 million

Betting Participation Rate: 71%

Estimated Sports Bettors: 168.7 million

Nigeria tops the list mostly because of its large population. Even though the percentage isn’t the highest, the number of people betting is massive.

2. South Africa

Population (2025): 64.7 million

Betting Participation Rate: 90%

Estimated Sports Bettors: 58.3 million

South Africa has the highest betting participation rate. Almost everyone is betting, helped by strong betting laws and a culture that supports the industry.

3. Kenya

Population (2025): 57.5 million

Betting Participation Rate: 79%

Estimated Sports Bettors: 45.5 million

Kenya is one of the most active betting countries. Many people use their phones and mobile money to place bets easily.

4. Uganda

Population (2025): 51.3 million

Betting Participation Rate: 87%

Estimated Sports Bettors: 44.7 million

Uganda has a very high betting rate, and just like Kenya, mobile betting is very popular there.

5. Tanzania

Population (2025): 70.5 million

Betting Participation Rate: 56%

Estimated Sports Bettors: 39.5 million

Tanzania has a large number of people betting, helped by a growing tech scene and wide internet coverage.

6. Ghana

Population (2025): 35.1 million

Betting Participation Rate: 56%

Estimated Sports Bettors: 19.6 million

Ghana ranks sixth. More people, especially the youth, are using apps and websites to place their bets every day.

