Efia Odo revises her taste in men after finding Christ - here's what she wants now

Ghanaian actress and media personality Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo, has disclosed a significant change in her dating preferences, stating that she no longer considers non-Christian men as potential partners.

During a recent live interaction with fans on TikTok, Efia Odo made it clear that her renewed Christian faith now shapes her lifestyle and relationship choices. "Non-Christian men are red flags for me," she said, firmly stating her stance. This comes after the actress publicly announced her decision to recommit her life to Christianity in 2023.

Her spiritual reawakening has had a profound impact on her behaviour and personal values. In the live session, the host of Rants, Bants and Confessions rejected several fan requests, including one asking her to twerk. Efia Odo instead rebuked the fan and attempted to pray for them, hoping to "deliver them from lust." She also turned down a fan who asked her out on a date, despite him claiming to be a longtime admirer.

Efia Odo first shared news of her spiritual journey in June 2023 via a post on X (formerly Twitter). In a heartfelt message, she admitted to having lost her way and feeling empty before returning to her Christian roots.

I was born in a Christian home. I worshipped Jesus all my life. Yes, at one point I wanted to find God on my own and ran away from the church. I felt empty when I stopped worshipping Christ. Now I’m back in Christ and no one can tell me otherwise. If you think I’m brainwashed, then let me be. I don’t need to be saved,

Before her spiritual transformation, Efia Odo was often in the spotlight for content that contrasted sharply with her new Christian identity. She openly celebrated sexuality through her music, social media posts, and photos, and many fans regarded her as a sex symbol.

Her previous dating standards were also very different. Efia Odo once declared she would never date men under 30 who still lived with their parents or those she considered "unaccomplished." She also made headlines for saying she preferred men who could last "more than 40 minutes in bed."