Bullgod predicts Black Sherif for 2026 TGMA AOY after King Promise’s win - Here’s why

Renowned Ghanaian music executive, artiste manager, and media personality, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson—popularly known as Bullgod—has made an early prediction for the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year (AOTY).

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, 17 May 2025, Bullgod claimed that his earlier “prophecy” that King Promise would clinch the 2025 AOTY title had come to pass—validating his status as a genuine spiritual figure in the entertainment space.

My prophecy has been fulfilled. King Promise won just as I said, and now everyone knows I’m a true man of God

Riding on the back of his successful prediction, Bullgod boldly declared his pick for the 2026 edition of the prestigious award.

Let me prophesy again—next year, Black Sherif will win, I’ve already spoken it. Stonebwoy knew he wouldn’t win this year, so I don’t think he’ll be disappointed

The former manager of dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale appeared sure of his spiritual foresight, suggesting he is not merely guessing but operating as a legitimate prophet of Ghanaian music affairs.

Bullgod didn’t hold back as he took shots at fellow pundits on United Showbiz, particularly Vida Adumtwumwaa and MC Yaa Yeboah. Both had previously disagreed with his prediction that King Promise would take home the top award.

The two of them have embarrassed themselves, they’ve soiled their reputations, and moving forward, they should remain silent whenever the TGMA is being discussed

He added that despite his efforts to guide them in the right direction, they ignored his insights and criticised both him and fellow pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo—who had also predicted a King Promise win.

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards took place on Saturday, 10 May 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event ended with a historic moment as Favourite Story hitmaker King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, secured his first-ever Artist of the Year title. His win was especially significant after narrowly missing out on the award to Stonebwoy in 2024.