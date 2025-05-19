Serwaa Amihere’s mum surprised by daughter’s success, recalls how a Prophet predicted it

The mother of renowned Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has opened up about the spiritual foresight that foretold her daughter’s rise to fame and success.

In a recent revelation, she recalled a prophecy made by a pastor during church services that hinted at the remarkable journey ahead for her children.

Whenever I went to church, there is this Pastor who always prophesied that, ‘I see your children going up to be great and travelling from one country to the other.’ I believed in God, so I always said Amen. But to this extent nu, I didn’t expect it

This testimony echoes the resilience and faith that have characterised Serwaa’s inspiring journey — from humble beginnings to national acclaim.

Serwaa Amihere’s sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, in another interview in 2024 also offered personal insights into their upbringing. In an interview on The Career Trail on Joy News, she revealed that they were raised by a single mother under financially difficult circumstances.

We didn’t come from a rich home. But our mother made sure we had the best of everything. In Labadi, everyone knew us for going to private schools. People called us ‘white people’s children,’ but we were from the ghetto,

She praised their mother for instilling strength, independence, and discipline in them.

Our mother trained us to be independent and not depend on any man. She taught us to work for what we wanted. Her values shaped the women we are today,

Serwaa Amihere has carved an indelible mark in Ghana’s media landscape. A celebrated news anchor on GHOne TV, she made history as the first Ghanaian to win RTP Awards' Best TV Newscaster of the Year three consecutive times. Beyond journalism, she is the first brand ambassador of AMOR Contraceptive and an ambassador for Flora Tissues.

She is also a successful entrepreneur — the CEO of Oh My Hair Beauty Parlour and Office and Co, businesses that cater to modern beauty and workspace needs for women. In 2025, she partnered with her sister, Mavis “Mami” Gyamfuaa, to launch a stunning new building in East Legon. The structure, a symbol of elegance and ambition, houses both Oh My Hair and Office and Co and continues to attract women across Accra.