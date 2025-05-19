Ga Traditional council task force storms church, seizes equipment amid noise ban

The Ga Traditional Council Task Force has reportedly confiscated sound equipment belonging to a church in Accra, following an alleged violation of the annual ban on noise-making in the capital.

The incident follows the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s (AMA) announcement of the annual ban on drumming and noise-making, which is in effect from 12 May to 12 June 2025.

In a statement signed and dated 9 May 2025, the AMA emphasised that the directive supports the Ga Traditional Council’s observance of Nmaa Dumɔ, and aims to preserve peace, harmony, and respect for cultural practices.

Despite the directive, a church in Accra reportedly continued its services using sound equipment. Members of the Ga Traditional Council’s Task Force are said to have entered the premises and seized microphones, loudspeakers, and other musical instruments in response.

In a video shared on Sunday, 18 May 2025, a female church member expressed her frustration with the Task Force’s actions.

We weren’t even playing music through the speakers. We were only using a microphone to conduct the service

She further questioned the practicality of holding a church service in a large auditorium without the use of a microphone, asking: “How are we expected to conduct service without amplification in such a large space?”

Mixed Reactions from Social Media Users

The video quickly went viral, prompting varied reactions on social media. Some defended the Ga Traditional Council’s position, while others criticised the enforcement approach or questioned the relevance of the traditions.

Here are some of the notable comments:

@OseiL2894: “Let’s respect our culture and stop this hypocrisy. A statement was released about noise, so why?”

@OfficialBigkay: “Not trying to discriminate, but chale, these traditions still dey?”

@GhanaSocialUni: “Why fighters no dey the church? Where the men dey? Herh Charley... hmmmm.”

@p_99gods: “Back in the day, you fry fish sef, them fit stop you.”

@purpos_efully: “Just follow simple rules... chale. Hmmm.”

@lezcanotech: “There’s a ban on noise-making with all sorts of instruments that produce sound. Period! You can’t come onto our land and disobey our traditions!”