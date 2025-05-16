Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed

Whether you missed the headlines or just need a quick rundown, this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse offers a concise and trustworthy summary of the top entertainment stories shaping discussions across Ghana. Here are the five major developments you should know about:

1. TGMA 2025: A Night of Triumphs, Thrills, and Everything In Between

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) delivered unforgettable moments as Black Sherif and Stonebwoy took centre stage, winning big and leaving fans on their feet. With dazzling performances and emotional speeches, the night was a celebration of Ghanaian music excellence.

This year’s event wasn’t about a single superstar — it celebrated the breadth and diversity of Ghana’s music scene. Congratulations to all the winners, including Kweku Smoke, King Paluta, Ayisi, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Stonebwoy, and the 5-Star General himself, King Promise.

2. Kofi Mole Demands Public Apology from Bongo Ideas over Defamation

Rapper Kofi Mole is taking a strong stand against online defamation, demanding a public apology within eight weeks from social media commentator Bongo Ideas. The legal warning follows a series of posts that Mole says tarnish his image.

3. Moliy Surpasses Post Malone in Global Digital Artist Rankings

Ghanaian alté and Afropop sensation Moliy continues her international rise, breaking into the global scene by placing 60th on the worldwide digital artist rankings—beating out global stars like Post Malone.

4. Ghanaian Queen Among 15 Contestants for Miss World 2025 Crown

A proud moment for Ghana as the country’s representative joins 14 other African queens in the race for the Miss World 2025 title. Meet the stunning women vying for global recognition and what this means for African beauty on the world stage.

5. Afua Asantewaa Curses TikToker for Fraud Accusations

Social media drama took a wild turn this week as Afua Asantewaa, famed for her Guinness World Record singathon attempt, fiercely clapped back at a TikToker who accused her and her husband of fraud. She invoked curses during a fiery response online.