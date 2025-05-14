Moliy ranks 60th on global digital artist rankings, surpassing Post Malone

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Moliy has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the 60th position on the Global Digital Artist Ranking, as reported by music analytics platform Kworb.net.

This achievement underscores her growing international presence and digital influence across major streaming and music platforms such as iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Shazam, and Deezer. With a cumulative score of 523 points, Moliy has ranked ahead of global music stars including Italy’s Sfera Ebbasta (61st) and American rapper Post Malone (62nd).

Her most impactful performances were recorded on Apple Music and Shazam, where she earned scores of 137 and 144 respectively — metrics that reflect both sustained listening and significant user interest in identifying her music.

Moliy’s footprint also extends meaningfully across Spotify and iTunes, further highlighting her expanding global reach in the digital music space.

Moliy is no stranger to making waves, but her latest hit, Shake It To The Max, has taken on a life of its own. After taking a hiatus, the Ghanaian artist returned back in full force with what would become her biggest solo hit yet. It all started with a simple TikTok: Moliy surrounded by family and friends, swaying their hips in sync with the song’s hypnotic bounce. The clip instantly went viral soundtracking viral dance trends, flooding For You pages, and racking up millions of views. It caught the attention of dancehall heavyweights, Shenseea and Skillibeng who have hopped on the official remix.

