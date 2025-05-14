Bongo Ideas issues first of 8 weekly apologies to Kofi Mole after lawsuit threat

Controversial Ghanaian social commentator Bongo Ideas has issued a formal apology and retraction following a widely criticised tweet aimed at rapper Edward Kofi Amoah, professionally known as Kofi Mole.

In the now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Bongo Ideas urged the rapper to stop smoking, claiming it was affecting his appearance. The original tweet read:

Say NO to drugs. Cut down on the smoking or better still quit. You looking older than your age. You be fine boy, don’t let drugs destroy you. @kofi_mole

The message quickly sparked backlash from fans and industry figures, who criticised the commentator for making speculative and potentially damaging remarks about the artiste without any evidence.

In a statement dated Tuesday, 13 May 2025, Bongo Ideas clarified that the tweet was not meant to malign Kofi Mole but was instead motivated by concern. He explained that having previously worked with the rapper and maintained a cordial relationship, his comment was an emotional response shared by some fans.

This tweet was made out of sincere concern and not with any ill intent,” he said. “My words stemmed from a place of personal concern, reflecting feelings shared by many fans

However, he admitted that the public nature and tone of the post may have led to misinterpretations and unintended harm.

Bongo Ideas conceded that he had “no evidence to corroborate any claims regarding drug use,” and therefore recognised that his choice of words was inappropriate.

I truly regret any misinterpretations that arose from my message

As part of the apology, Bongo Ideas announced that he has:

Retracted the tweet and all related posts;

Issued a heartfelt apology to Kofi Mole for any distress or reputational harm caused;

Committed to reposting the apology on relevant platforms in a manner agreed upon by all parties.

Kofi Mole demands 8-week public apology from Bongo Ideas over defamatory claims

On Monday, May 12, 2025, Kofi Mole, took legal action over what his lawyers describe as “false, malicious, and defamatory” statements regarding his health and drug use, which were circulated online following a recent interview. The statements were made by a content creator linked to Bongo Ideas and widely shared on social media platforms, especially TikTok.