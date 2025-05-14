Afua Asantewaa curses TikToker for accusing her and husband of fraud

Ghanaian media personality and tourism ambassador Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has publicly responded to fraud allegations made against her and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, by social media influencer and content creator, Prisy Wan.

In a TikTok video, Afua criticised Prisy Wan for what she described as disrespectful behaviour, stating that she had initially refrained from responding to avoid giving her accuser the publicity she sought. She expressed disbelief that the content creator would accuse her and her husband of fraud simply due to her disqualification in a second attempt to earn a Guinness World Record (GWR) title.

She has no self-respect as a lady, which is why I didn’t want to respond and give her a platform, how can you accuse someone of fraud just because of a GWR disqualification?

Afua Asantewaa further claimed that Prisy Wan and other critics were desperate individuals using TikTok to build a livelihood, adding that their life accomplishments were no match for her own.

She’s hungry and looking for a career on TikTok, so I’ll let her be, there are several people like her whose current achievements, if represented on a bar chart, wouldn’t come close to mine, yet they sit in front of cameras to defame others

The tourism ambassador warned that Prisy Wan would publicly regret her actions if she were to pursue legal action. She also issued a stern caution, asking the TikTok creator to leave her husband out of any future disputes.

It’s sad to see a woman attacking another woman and calling her a fraudster,” Afua stated. “If you want to come for me, come for me alone — leave my husband out of it. I doubt you even know what it means to maintain a relationship, let alone be married

Afua concluded with a warning of potential legal consequences, cautioning Prisy against making any further defamatory statements on social media. She also invoked strong language, including curses, suggesting that Prisy could face spiritual and legal repercussions if she continued to speak ill of her and her spouse.

The social media clash follows Prisy Wan’s recent accusations that Afua Asantewaa and her husband had allegedly defrauded the public in relation to Afua’s failed second attempt at a Guinness World Record sing-a-thon. Prisy also made other undisclosed claims about the couple, sparking widespread online debate.