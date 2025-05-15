Meet the Ghanaian and 14 other African queens competing for the Miss World 2025 crown

As the global spotlight shifts to Telangana, India, for the 72nd edition of the Miss World Festival—running from 7 to 31 May—Africa proudly steps forward with a radiant lineup of beauty queens prepared to represent the continent’s elegance, intellect, and rich cultural heritage on the world stage.

From the savannahs of East Africa to the shores of West Africa and the vibrant nations of the south, each African delegate carries with her a unique story, cultural background, and ambition.

This year’s pageant features 110 contestants from various countries and territories, making it a truly international celebration of beauty and purpose. Notably, this edition sees the return of several nations, including Albania, Armenia, Equatorial Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, North Macedonia, Suriname, and Zambia—each rejoining the global contest after periods of absence.

Described as one of the most glamorous and purposeful editions yet, the 2025 event culminates in the crowning of a new Miss World, as Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic prepares to pass on her title to her successor.

Ahead of the grand finale, contestants will participate in a series of vibrant challenges designed to showcase their diverse talents and capabilities:

Talent Challenge (22 May, Shilpakala Vedika):

Contestants will impress audiences with their singing, dancing, and other artistic performances.

Head-to-Head Challenge (23 May, Hotel Trident):

This round will test contestants’ intellect, public speaking, and ability to discuss complex global issues in one-on-one debates.

Top Model Challenge & Fashion Events (23–24 May):

Contestants will demonstrate their modelling skills, followed by a Jewellery and Pearl Fashion Show. They will also meet with some of Telangana’s top fashion designers.

Beauty With a Purpose (26 May, HITEX):

Delegates will present impactful community and humanitarian projects, reflecting their commitment to social causes.

Here’s a look at the African representatives competing for the coveted Miss World 2025 crown.

Zimbabwe: Courtney Jongwe

Zambia: Faith Bwalya



Uganda: Natasha Nyonyozi

Tunisia: Lamis Redissi

Togo: Nathalie Yao-Amuama

South Sudan: Ayom Tito Mathiech

South Africa: Zoalise Jansen van Rensburg

Somalia: Zainab Jama

Sierra Leone: Lachaeveh Davies

Senegal: Mame Fama Gaye

Nigeria: Joy Mojisola Raimi

Namibia: Selma Kamanya

Mauritius: Wenna Rumnah

Madagascar: Cyria Temagnombe



Kenya: Grace Ramtu

Ghana: Jutta Pokuah

Ethiopia: Hasset Dereje

Equatorial Guinea: Estela Nguema Mangue

Cote d’Ivoire: Fatoumata Coulibaly

Cameroon: Issie Princesse

Botswana: Anicia Gaothusi

