Diana Asamoah criticises pastors for selling unapproved Sobolo in churches

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has publicly condemned pastors who sell sobolo and other food items to their congregants without proper authorisation from health authorities.

Speaking on her radio programme on Accra-based Angel FM, the Anopa Wim hitmaker urged the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to take swift action against religious leaders who sell food within their church premises. According to her, such practices pose health risks to unsuspecting members who seek spiritual assistance from these pastors.

Some pastors claim to sell sobolo, labelling it as blood, even though the FDA has not tested it to confirm whether it is safe for human consumption, I am pleading with the FDA to go from church to church and inspect whether these items being sold are safe and non-harmful.

Evangelist Asamoah further advised that any pastor interested in selling food or beverages to their congregation should first involve qualified health professionals to conduct medical tests on members. She stressed that such screenings were necessary to ensure that individuals were medically fit to consume the products.

Any pastor who wishes to sell sobolo or similar items in church should employ medical doctors to check the blood of their members and determine whether the product is beneficial to them, Many people have developed health complications like diabetes due to the consumption of these items sold by pastors

The gospel singer also used the opportunity to call out immoral conduct by some religious leaders, particularly those involved in inappropriate relationships with members of their congregation. She warned that such behaviours could have serious spiritual and moral consequences.