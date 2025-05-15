Kumawood actor Oteele, popularly known as Biggie, has expressed concern over the apparent exclusion of Kumawood actors and producers from government appointments under President John Dramani Mahama, despite their vocal support ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In an interview on Sean City Media, Oteele claimed that, to his knowledge, none of the Kumawood actors, actresses or producers who publicly endorsed President Mahama have received any formal appointments in return.

READ MORE: Meet the Ghanaian and 14 other African queens competing for the Miss World 2025 crown

To the best of my knowledge, no Kumawood figure who campaigned for President Mahama has been appointed to any role

Oteele suggested that the perceived lack of formal education among Kumawood talents might be a significant reason for their exclusion. He implied that without higher education, many are overlooked for political or administrative roles.

Education plays a major role when it comes to Kumasi people. They need to pursue higher education to qualify for appointments so they don’t become square pegs in round holes

To support his claim, Oteele referenced media personalities and actors such as Abeiku Santana and James Gardiner, who have reportedly received appointments, crediting their educational background and broader industry exposure.

Look at Abeiku Santana and Kafui Danku and the positions they've been given. It shows that if you have the qualifications, President Mahama will make you a better version of yourself

Oteele also admitted to harbouring doubts about whether some of his colleagues may have secured benefits or appointments but have chosen not to disclose them.

I don’t fully trust some of my colleagues. It’s possible that some have received things better than appointments but are keeping it a secret