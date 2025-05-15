Endurance debuts in Ghana’s The Fisherman as Yvonne Orji joins as executive producer

Ghanaian dancer and social media sensation Endurance Grand is taking a bold leap from the dance floor to the silver screen as she makes her acting debut in the much-anticipated film The Fisherman—Ghana’s historic first Official Selection at the 81st Venice Film Festival.

The whimsical comedy, set to premiere on Friday, 30 August 2025, marks a turning point in Endurance's creative journey. Known for her viral dance videos and captivating stage presence, the young talent now steps into a cinematic role that showcases her versatility and ambition.

Taking to Instagram, Endurance shared her heartfelt reflections on her first film experience, thanking her support system for making the transition possible

"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity. From dancing to acting on an international stage—it’s a dream come true," she went on to acknowledge her manager Quables (@quables), director Zoey Martinson (@zoeymartinson), and producers Lee Cooks (@lee_cooks) and Korey Jackson (@Kjaxinc) for their unwavering support and mentorship throughout the process.

Meanwhile, the film’s growing international appeal has been further boosted by the addition of Emmy-nominated actress and producer Yvonne Orji as an executive producer. Best known for her role in HBO’s Insecure, Orji joins the project through her production company in & thru, lending both credibility and global attention to the Ghanaian production.

Zoey is an extraordinary filmmaker with a distinct voice, and I’m honoured to champion her vision for The Fisherman, as an EP, As a first-generation Nigerian immigrant, this story felt personal yet relatable. It carries both emotional weight and cultural relevance, and I’m excited to support projects like these that push the narrative forward while spotlighting bold, underrepresented talent.

The Fisherman follows the tale of Atta Oko, a retired traditional fisherman who finds himself partnered with a modern, witty talking fish. Along with three eccentric “Associates,” Atta embarks on a whimsical journey to Accra with hopes of buying his own boat. The story blends humour, fantasy, and cultural depth in a uniquely Ghanaian narrative.