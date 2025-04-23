7 top journalists appointed to key government roles under President Mahama

Several prominent figures from Ghana’s media landscape have transitioned into key positions within government institutions under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

While such appointments are not new, the recent confirmation of TV3’s Paa Kwesi Asare has reignited debate among the public.

As the conversation continues, here are seven well-known journalists who have received appointments under the new administration:

Dr Randy Abbey

Effective Tuesday, 21st January 2025, President John Dramani Mahama appointed esteemed media personality Dr Randy Abbey as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

A statement signed by the President’s Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, noted that the appointment was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 12(2) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984 (P.N.D.C.L 81).

Dr Abbey, a veteran with over two decades in media, was formerly the host of Good Morning Ghana on Accra-based Metro TV.

Abeiku Santana

Renowned broadcaster and tourism advocate Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has been named Acting Deputy Executive Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

In this capacity, he supports Executive Director Maame Efua Houadjeto in executing government strategies within the tourism sector.

Abeiku Santana, also dubbed Mr Tourism, boasts more than 23 years of experience in radio and television, notably at Okay FM.

Lantam Papanko

Lantam Papanko, co-host of GHOne’s morning show and a seasoned newscaster, has been appointed Corporate Affairs Manager at the Ghana Publishing Company Limited.

Raymond Acquah

Joy FM journalist Raymond Acquah has assumed the role of Technical Advisor in charge of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Finance.

His appointment was confirmed in an internal memo dated 11th March 2025, signed by the Chief Director, Eva Esselba Mends.

Emefa Apawu

Renowned Joy FM journalist Emefa Apawu has been named Corporate Affairs Manager of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC).

In this role, she is responsible for managing the corporation’s external communications and stakeholder relations.

Prince Kwame Minkah

Power FM broadcaster Prince Kwame Minkah has been appointed Public Relations Officer of the newly constituted Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), a move seen by many as politically symbolic.

Paa Kwesi Asare

Former Head of TV3’s Business Desk and award-winning journalist Paa Kwesi Asare has officially joined the Bank of Ghana, making a significant leap from journalism to public service.