Chief Justice defends travel expenses, per diem payments to spouse and daughter

In 2023, the Honourable Chief Justice misappropriated the sum of GHS 261,890.00 in public funds for her private foreign travel with her husband, Mr Francis Kofi Torkornoo, and her daughter, Miss Edem S.A. Torkornoo, along with US$30,000 in per diem allowances, despite knowing that neither her husband nor daughter were entitled to have their travel or allowances paid from Judicial Service funds.