Minority demands immediate reversal of ‘unlawful’ dismissal of Tamale hospital CEO

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has demanded the immediate reversal of the dismissal of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr Adam Atiku.

Dr Atiku’s dismissal was confirmed by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, following a surprise visit to the hospital on Tuesday, 22nd April.

The decision stems from allegations of negligence by hospital staff, which reportedly led to the tragic death of a patient at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Ward.

Reacting to the controversy in a statement dated 23rd April and signed by NPP MPs on the Parliamentary Health Committee, the Minority Caucus condemned the decision as unfortunate and a violation of due process.

The caucus argued that the Minister does not possess the sole authority to dismiss the CEO, citing Section 37(1)(e) of the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 1009).

It further noted:

Moreover, Section 34(7) of the parent Act 525 stipulates that the removal of a member of a Teaching Hospital Board, which includes the CEO, must be effected by the President in consultation with the Council of State.

The NPP Minority also criticised the Minister’s heated altercation with a hospital staff member, identified as Dr Valentine Akwulpwa, describing it as emotionally charged and reckless.

The Minister’s public outburst was demeaning, inappropriate, and a breach of the decorum that should guide professional interactions in healthcare. Every well-meaning medical practitioner would rightly see this not only as an affront to Dr Akwulpwa, but also to the dignity of the entire medical profession.