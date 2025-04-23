Tamale Hospital saga: How a death, chaos and minister’s outburst led to CEO’s sack

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has confirmed the immediate dismissal of Dr Adam Atiku, Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

The decision follows allegations of negligence by hospital staff, which reportedly resulted in the tragic death of a patient at the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Ward.

The move has since sparked mixed public reactions — with some supporting the dismissal and others strongly criticising it.

If you missed the events surrounding this saga, here are the chronological details, including the patient’s death, the Minister’s surprise visit, an altercation with a staff member, and the CEO’s dismissal.

Patient’s Death and Hospital’s Response

Outrage spread across social media following the death of a patient at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, amid allegations of medical negligence at the Accident and Emergency Ward.

In a statement dated Sunday, 20th April, the management of TTH confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

According to the statement, preliminary findings indicate that the patient, referred from another facility, required a specialised medical procedure not yet available at the hospital.

It also noted that all four Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds — which serve the entirety of Northern Ghana — were fully occupied at the time of the patient’s arrival.

Minister’s Surprise Visit and Altercation with Staff

In response to the incident, the Minister for Health paid an unannounced visit to the hospital on Tuesday, 22nd April, as part of a broader effort to assess the challenges facing healthcare delivery in the Northern Region.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Akandoh expressed grave concern over the number of idle medical machines, despite payments having been made to suppliers.

During the visit, however, he was involved in a heated exchange with hospital staff.

In a widely circulated video, Mr Akandoh is seen questioning a hospital staff member, identified as Dr Valentine Akwulpwa, a Senior Physician Specialist in Internal Medicine, who was explaining the hospital’s version of events.

The visibly upset Minister is heard accusing staff of misconduct and negligence, while onlookers attempt to defuse the situation.

Social Media Reactions