Meet Domelevo and the 4 committee members who’ll decide the fate of CJ Torkornoo

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, with immediate effect.

According to a statement dated Tuesday, 22nd April, the decision was made in accordance with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution, following consultations with the Council of State.

It follows the establishment of a prima facie case in relation to three separate petitions submitted against the Chief Justice.

In line with constitutional requirements, the President has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the matters raised. Formed in consultation with the Council of State, the committee is composed of the following:

1. Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang – Chairman

Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang is a sitting Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, nominated in 2015 by President Mahama. Before his appointment to the bench, he was a private legal practitioner and managing partner at Pwamang and Associates.

He practised law privately for 26 years, specialising in Land and Natural Resources Law, Human Rights, and Criminal Justice.

Notably, he served as a Commissioner on the Constitution Review Commission from 2010 to 2011, contributing to recommendations for amending the 1992 Constitution.

2. Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu – Member

Justice Adibu-Asiedu is a seasoned Ghanaian judge who has served on the bench since 1996 and was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2022. His nomination by President Nana Akufo-Addo was approved by Parliament following vetting by the Appointments Committee.

3. Daniel Yaw Domelevo – Member

Daniel Domelevo is a renowned Public Financial Management expert and trained accountant. He served for 18 years in the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department at the Ministry of Finance.

He later worked with the World Bank as a Senior Financial Management Specialist for Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Appointed by President Mahama in 2016, Domelevo served as Ghana’s Auditor-General until his controversial removal in March 2021.

4. Professor James Sefah Dzisah – Member

Professor Dzisah is an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana, known for his academic leadership and research expertise. He brings deep experience in governance and public policy to the committee.

5. Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo – Member

Major Dalugo is a representative of the Ghana Armed Forces, bringing military discipline and security sector insight to the panel.