GMA blasts health minister over dismissal of Tamale hospital CEO, staff abuse

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has strongly criticised the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, over the recent controversy at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

According to the GMA, the Minister’s decision to dismiss the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Adam Atiku, constitutes a breach of due process and an abuse of power.

Dr Atiku’s dismissal was confirmed by the Health Minister following a surprise visit to the hospital in connection with alleged staff negligence, which reportedly led to the tragic death of a patient at the Accident and Emergency Ward.

In a statement dated Wednesday, 23rd April, and signed by GMA President, Dr Frank Serebuor, the association condemned the incident, stating:

The manner in which the dismissal was carried out is an affront to due process and an abuse of power by the Honourable Minister of Health. The GMA stands in solidarity with our colleagues in the wake of these injustices.

The statement continued:

The ill-informed media audit of the patient’s death raises serious concerns about breaches of confidentiality, exposes the facility to medico-legal risks, and prejudges the matter before any formal investigation. Indeed, the doctors involved have already been tried in the court of public opinion.

It further noted that:

The head of the Emergency Unit has received threats and been subjected to cyberbullying, placing him and other staff at risk of physical harm and psychological trauma.

The GMA also condemned the Minister’s public confrontation with a hospital staff member, stating:

While the Association recognises the concerns raised by the patient’s relatives, the Minister, and the Member of Parliament, there are clearly established processes to address grievances. These public spectacles only inflame public sentiment without resolving underlying issues or offering lasting solutions.

As a result, the Ghana Medical Association is demanding an unqualified apology from both the Minister of Health and the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, for what it describes as an unwarranted attack on hospital staff.