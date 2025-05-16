Charterhouse explains TGMA red carpet delay

Robert Klah, Head of Communications and Public Events at Charterhouse, has clarified the reasons behind the delayed start of the main ceremony at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), attributing it to late arrivals from key individuals.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Mr Klah explained that although the technical team was fully prepared to commence the main awards show, the organisers were compelled to hold off due to the absence of certain important guests and participants.

Technically, we were all set—everything was ready. We were simply waiting to start. At the time we planned to begin the main event, we were still holding off. Ultimately, you don’t want to announce the winner of an award when the presenter hasn’t arrived, or worse, when the winner is missing. Or you’re ready to start and your opening act hasn’t shown up,

He emphasised the importance of ensuring a seamless flow of performances and presentations, stating that the show could only begin once organisers were confident that performers and presenters were present and properly prepared.

You want to make sure all of them are there. Ideally, you need two or three acts ready to go, so when one finishes, the next can follow immediately. All the necessary groundwork needs to be in place. If those people aren’t available, it’s difficult to proceed

Due to these delays, the red-carpet segment was extended to allow more time for key attendees to arrive and get ready, he noted.

READ MORE: Meet the Ghanaian and 14 other African queens competing for the Miss World 2025 crown

Mr Klah also revealed that the official start time for the event was set between 9:15 PM and 9:30 PM. However, because of the delayed arrivals, the main show did not commence until 10 PM.

In the end, it drags out. We had planned to begin between 9:15 and 9:30, but we finally started at 10. We had to extend the red carpet to accommodate a number of people