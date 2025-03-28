7 money habits of financially independent Gen Zs

Many young adults struggle with money, but a growing number are rewriting the narrative—achieving financial independence in their 20s. What makes them different? It’s not about earning six figures or winning the lottery; it’s about smart money habits and a long-term mindset. Here’s how they do it.

1. They Live Below Their Means

Financially free 20-somethings resist the pressure to "keep up with the Joneses." They focus on needs over wants, avoiding unnecessary luxuries and expensive lifestyles.

💡 Tip: Before making a purchase, ask, "Do I need this, or do I just want it?"

2. They Prioritise Earning More

They don’t rely solely on a single income stream. Instead, they explore multiple sources—freelancing, investing, online businesses, or side hustles—to grow their wealth faster.

💡 Tip: Use your skills to start a side hustle. Whether it's tutoring, graphic design, or content creation, there are endless ways to earn extra income.

3. They Save and Invest Wisely

While saving is important, financially smart 20-somethings know that investing is the real key to wealth. They put their money into stocks, index funds, property, or even small businesses.

💡 Tip: Start with low-risk investments like index funds and compound your wealth over time.

4. They Avoid Bad Debt

They steer clear of high-interest loans and unnecessary credit card debt. If they borrow, it’s for appreciating assets like education or real estate—not for the latest iPhone or designer clothes.

READ ALSO: 6 profitable side hustles for Ghanaian Gen Zs to unlock financial independence

💡 Tip: Use credit wisely—pay off your balance in full each month to avoid interest.

5. They Budget and Track Their Spending

Knowing where their money goes helps them stay in control. Whether using apps or a simple spreadsheet, they make conscious financial decisions.

💡 Tip: Try the 50/30/20 rule—50% for essentials, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings and investments.

6. They Continuously Learn About Money

They don’t wait until financial trouble hits—they educate themselves early. They read books, follow finance blogs, and listen to money podcasts to improve their knowledge.

💡 Tip: Start with The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel for simple yet powerful financial lessons.

7. They Think Long-Term

Rather than focusing on instant gratification, they plan for their future. They set financial goals, build emergency funds, and make decisions that benefit them in the long run.

💡 Tip: Automate your savings and investments—it removes temptation and keeps you on track.