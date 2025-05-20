Fire ravages AFCON stadium, destroys newly installed seats in 3-hour battle

A fire broke out at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which is currently being renovated for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The blaze started in the upper area of the stadium and damaged hundreds of new seats that had just been installed.

Around 250 modern plastic seats were destroyed in the fire. Thankfully, none of the workers on site were hurt. Fire crews fought the flames for nearly three hours before they were able to fully put it out. Thick black smoke rose high into the sky and could be seen from over 10 kilometres away.

The seats were made of a type of plastic called polypropylene copolymer, which burns easily and made the fire spread much faster.

Although there were no injuries, the fire has raised questions about how safe the renovation site is, especially during jobs like welding near the stadium’s roof, which may have caused the fire.

Early reports suggest there may have been some safety oversights. The company in charge of the work is now checking how much damage was done and says it will tighten safety rules, especially in riskier areas like the roof and final fitting stages.

With AFCON 2025 only a few months away, the fire has put more pressure on Morocco, which is currently working on more than 120 major infrastructure projects across six host cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Tangier, Fez, Marrakech, and Agadir.

Infrastructure works on track for 2025 AFCON

Despite this incident, a report from April showed that all stadium work is still on track and running to schedule. Besides the stadiums, Morocco is also working to improve roads, lighting, signs, pedestrian paths, and green spaces to help people move around more easily during the tournament.