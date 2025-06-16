GH₵300,000 AstroTurf turns into swimming pool after heavy rainfall in Takoradi (Video)

An AstroTurf in Takoradi was completely submerged over the weekend after heavy rainfall in the locality.

The Effiakuma AstroTurf was filled with water after the heavy downpour with locals seen swimming in it.

A video shared on social media by Maxpong Sports showed the park overflowing with water as a group of locals played football in the rain while others took swimming lessons in the park's pool.

Several comments on the post expressed worry about the aftermath of their actions on the pitch and others questioned the poor construction of the facility.

The facility, which was constructed by the GNPC Foundation, the corporate social investment arm of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in 2018, was meant to serve as the main football pitch for the community.

On Friday, July 13, 2018, there was a sod-cutting ceremony to construct the ultra-modern facility at the Effiakuma Police Park in Takoradi to transform the sandy ground into an ultra-modern AstroTurf in the next six months.

Discrepancies in true cost of Effiakuma AstroTurf

The project, per GNPC Foundation data in 2021, cost GHS319,813. However, a 2021 Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) annual report detected some discrepancies in the quoted figures and actual amounts paid for the facility.

Additionally, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed concerns about the scope of the GNPC's Sports Development programme, blowing the whistle on these discrepancies. In a 2022 Facebook post, he pointed out:

Aerial view of Effiakuma AstroTurf

The PIAC Report indicates that 22 out of the 30 Astro Turfs are being constructed at GHS319,813.00 each, with the remaining 8 at a somewhat lower construction cost. PIAC further reports a total figure of GHS8,188,000.35 spent on constructing the 30 Astro Turfs

The post continued:

When compared to answers the Energy Minister provided to a parliamentary question standing in my name on July 5, 2022; the construction cost for the Astro Turfs in issue differ significantly.

The Minister told Parliament most of the Astro Turfs cost GHS1,599,065.00 each. To illustrate further with a few examples: according to the Minister’s parliamentary response, the Adenta, Karaga, Yendi, Mankessim, Adiembra, Akyemansa, Kumasi, Beposo, and Bantama Astro Turfs cost GHS1,599,065.00 each which is absolutely in sharp contrast from PIAC’s report indicating that those same projects cost just GHS319,813.00 each.

The traditional football ground has seen the growth and nurturing of many Western Region football stars and was expected to aid locals in honing their talent.