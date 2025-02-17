GNPC welcomes new acting CEO after Edward Bawa’s reassignment to GOIL

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Kwame Ntow Amoah as the new acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

He replaces Edward Bawa, who was recently reassigned by the President to assume the role of Group CEO of GOIL.

Mr. Ntow’s appointment is in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 10(2) of the GNPC Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L. 64), pending the necessary advice from the Minister for Energy, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Profile of Kwame Ntow Amoah

Throughout his career, Mr. Amoah has held key leadership positions, including Deputy Chief Executive at GNPC and Advisor to the Minister of Energy/Director of Petroleum at the Ministry of Energy. He has also served as Chairman and Member of various national, international, and industry boards and committees.

Mr. Amoah has played a pivotal role in international arbitration cases involving Ghana. His contributions include serving as Technical Advisor for Ghana in the Maritime Boundary Case, which the country won on 23 September 2017.

His efforts have led to securing significant investments, savings, and financing for both GNPC and the nation. He was instrumental in attracting investments that contributed to Ghana’s emergence as a commercial oil production hub. He also played a key role in securing approximately US$7 billion in investment for the Sankofa Oil and Gas Development Project, which was backed by US$700 million in partial risk guarantees from the World Bank.