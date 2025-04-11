Bukom Banku and sons take over Bukom astroturf by force, start maintenance works (Video)

Former Ghanaian boxer Isaac Braimah Kamako, and his two sons have started maintenance works on the Bukom community astroturf after taking over the facility.

Bukom Banku took charge of the Bukom astroturf, boldly telling locals to report him to President John Dramani Mahama if they have any issues with it.

The astroturf, which was previously managed by a committee set up in 2024, is now under Bukom Banku’s personal control.

In multiple videos shared by the controversial boxer on his TikTok page, he’s seen together with Mustapha Kamoko and Abubakar Kamoko busily working on the pitch.

He’s seen pouring sand from a wheelbarrow onto the artificial playing surface. Bukom Banku has vowed not to give up possession of the facility.

Background on Bukom Banku's takeover

In an interview on Max TV, Bukom Banku explained that since he was born and raised in Bukom, no one can force him to give up his role as caretaker of the facility.

He also confirmed that he oversees collecting fees from people who want to use the pitch, and all payments go directly to him. Bukom Banku firmly stated:

I'm from Bukom, and no one can bully me because of the astroturf. I'm the caretaker. If you like, go and tell President John Mahama, the Vice President, or the MP. They pay directly to me because I'm the caretaker.

When asked why he had taken over a role that was meant for the assembly, Bukom Banku argued that it was not the job of assembly members to manage the astroturf.

This issue has nothing to do with the assemblyman. The assemblyman cannot be the caretaker of the astroturf. His job is to clean the gutters and clear refuse to keep the community clean.

He further explained that all the money collected is used to maintain the pitch, as it is a property of the community.

I use the money to maintain the turf because it belongs to the community. It is a community park, so someone must be in charge but not just anybody.

The Bukom astroturf was first opened in 2020, after the former government upgraded the old sandy park into a modern sports facility. However, by 2022, the pitch had already started to wear out, with many residents blaming the government for rushing the construction.