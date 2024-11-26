3 times Bukom Banku was arrested for allegedly assaulting women

Veteran Ghanaian boxer Isaac Braimah Kamoko, popularly referred to as Bukom Banku, was in the news recently for fighting a woman at Bukom last weekend.

An incident Bukom Banku has denied, stating that he didn’t beat the woman, who was his ex-girlfriend. A video shared online captured the boxer cum comedian involved in a violent altercation with the woman, but he claimed “I didn’t throw my hands.”

According to him, his ex-girlfriend consistently abused members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), himself included, so, he went to confront her but ended up being assaulted by the woman and her family.

But that was not the first time the former WBO African Light Heavyweight Champion has been involved in a fight or assault case with a woman.

3 times Bukom Banku has been caught for assaulting women

August 2016 – slapping and punching hairdresser

On August 11, 2016, Bukom Banku reportedly slapped a hairdresser named Martha, who resides in Chorkor in Accra, before punching her in the right rib.

Additionally, he was scheduled to respond to an accusation of damaging Martha's GH¢40 Nokia cell phone. Bukom Banku was also charged with unlawfully damaging the phone in addition to the assault allegation.

According to reports, he picked up the complainant's Nokia phone and struck it against the floor.

He was later arrested and discharged after the complainant indicated that she was no longer interested in pressing charges against him.

March 2016 – assaulting three women after allegedly being denied sex

The Accra Regional Police Command detained Bukom Banku once again in March 2016 year on charges of assaulting three women after one of them allegedly refused his request for sex.

He was subsequently granted bail to the sum of GH¢5,000 with two sureties.

March 2017 – verbally assaulting, chasing a woman

On March 4, 2017, in Mamprobi, Accra, boxer Bukom Banku verbally abused Ida, calling her a "foolish, stupid woman" and making offensive remarks about her private parts. Banku also threatened to harm her, saying, "If I get you, I will break you into pieces."

The incident occurred after Bukom Banku’s daughter, Hajia, went to Ida’s shop for money. When Ida attempted to explain the situation, Bukom Banku became furious, insulting her further. To avoid conflict, Ida left her shop, but he allegedly chased her. Fearing for her safety, Ida went to a police station. Bukom Banku was invited to the police but refused to cooperate, later being summoned to court.

The case was settled out of court through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and the boxer was discharged.

Justice Arit Nsemoh, who presided over that case, issued a stern warning to Bukom Banku to stop beating women.

Make sure when you go out, you are a perfect gentleman; you have to be a good example; teach the young that people don’t beat women…