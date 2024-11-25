Boxer Bukom Banku explains why he was 'exchanging blows' with ex-girlfriend

Veteran Ghanaian boxer Isaac Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has disclosed why he was fighting with a woman over the weekend at Bukom.

A now-viral video showed Bukom Banku, who was in a kaftan, fighting a woman clad in a pink outfit, as bystanders tried to separate the two. People watching the fight can be heard telling the former boxer to stop.

Many social media users have expressed their displeasure over the footage, calling the boxer's behaviour abusive and unacceptable.

However, according to him, he didn’t hit the woman during the violent altercation and revealed the reason why the fight ensued in the first place.

Bukom Banku alleged that the woman is fond of verbally abusing him and other members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the community.

According to the ex-boxer, she constantly insults NDC members during their campaigns in the neighbourhood.

That person who posted that video thinks they’re ruining my reputation, but now every Ghanaian has witnessed that I didn’t throw my hands. I respect myself in the nation and people love me. Anytime when NDC supporters pass by that road, she will insult them... Every day she insults them.

Additionally, the former WBO African Light Heavyweight Champion revealed that the woman is her ex-girlfriend who out of jealousy keeps insulting him.

She is my former girlfriend and I left her for Akuorkor Martha... anytime she’s insulting me. She sells Kenkey and Fish, so I went there to ask why she’s always insulting me and she poured the pepper on my face.

He added that the woman’s family including her husband also attacked him but he still didn’t attack back.