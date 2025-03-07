Black Queens unlike the Black Stars rise in latest FIFA rankings

Ghana's Black Queens have risen in the latest FIFA rankings, moving up to 65th place globally following their international friendly against Morocco.

Despite suffering a defeat to the Atlas Lionesses, the Black Queens climbed one position, reflecting their steady progress since 2023.

On the African continent, the Black Queens have moved into fifth place, up from sixth. Nigeria leads the rankings, followed by South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and Ghana. This positive progression highlights Ghana’s growing strength in women’s football.

Globally, the United States remain at the top, followed by world champions Spain, Germany, England, and Japan in second, third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

The Black Queens are preparing for their return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a five-year absence.

They have been drawn in Group C, where they will face champions South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali. To prepare for the tournament in Morocco later this year, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed a nine-day training camp in Senegal in April.

Black Stars last FIFA rankings

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have seen a decline in recent FIFA rankings. They dropped to 70th globally in September 2024 after a defeat to Angola and a draw with Niger.

In October 2024, they fell to 73rd globally and 14th in Africa. However, they will look to climb the rankings with upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad in Accra on March 21 and Madagascar in Morocco on March 24, 2025.

