Youth coach banned for life and jailed for sexually abusing young players

Fifa has imposed a lifetime ban on former Gabonese youth coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi after he was found guilty of sexually abusing multiple young players, a significant move in the ongoing fight against abuse within Gabonese football.

The decision, made on Tuesday, follows a detailed investigation by BBC Africa Eye into decades of alleged misconduct by Eyi, who had a long tenure as head coach of Gabon’s national youth teams.

Eyi, widely known as “Capello,” was found guilty of abusing at least four male football players between 2006 and 2021, with the majority of the incidents taking place while the players were minors.

Alongside his lifetime ban, Fifa also imposed a fine of one million Swiss francs (£880,000; $1.1m), and Eyi is currently in prison.

This ruling has been hailed as a vital first step towards addressing the issue, though many feel further action is necessary. Loic Alves, legal counsel for global players’ union Fifpro, emphasized that while the ban was an important milestone, it was only the start of a broader challenge.

Alves told the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme that it was a step in the right decision.

It is a positive first step, but it is just the first step. There are many more perpetrators.

While the ban has been welcomed, victims of the abuse remain unsatisfied, with calls for a more comprehensive approach to dismantle the system of abuse.

One of Eyi’s alleged victims, who requested to remain anonymous, shared their thoughts on the ruling.

He said the following as quoted by the BBC:

I’m not satisfied because I don’t want us to stop there. It’s a whole network, a system that needs to be dismantled.

BBC investigations into sexual abuse in Gabon

In 2023, BBC Africa spoke to over 30 witnesses who described a longstanding network of sexual abuse at all levels of Gabonese football, spanning more than three decades. Some victims recounted being abused as teenagers, with one player revealing they were assaulted from the age of 14.

Alongside the perpetrators, Fifa and Gabon’s national football federation, Fegafoot, have faced accusations of failing to protect young players. Both bodies have denied the allegations made against them.

The decision to ban Patrick Assoumou Eyi is a critical moment in the effort to hold those responsible accountable and bring justice to the players affected by the abuse.