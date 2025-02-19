Vini Jr shifts sole focus from Real Madrid, signs new club

Vinícius Junior has expanded his career into club ownership, following in the footsteps of his Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappé.

The Brazilian forward, alongside a group of Brazilian and Spanish investors, has acquired a majority stake in Portuguese second-tier club FC Alverca.

The deal saw previous owner Ricardo Vicintin sell between 70-80% of the club's shares to Vinícius and his partners, according to Brazilian TV station Record.

FC Alverca, located just outside Lisbon in Alverca do Ribatejo, is currently second in Liga Portugal 2, only two points behind leaders Tondela, with hopes of securing promotion to the top division.

The club, founded in 1939, has had a strong connection to Brazilian football over the years, with many Brazilian players in its roster. Despite a history marked by financial struggles, FC Alverca is now on the rise after winning promotion back to the second tier in 2024.

While the financial terms of the deal have not been revealed, the club announced that current CEO Matheus Ornelas will continue overseeing operations until the season's end, with further details about the new ownership group to be disclosed soon.

The statement read:

FC Alverca – Futebol, SAD announces that engineer Ricardo Vicintin has sold his qualified stake in the company to a group of Spanish and Brazilian investors.

Vini Jr. And Real Madrid in action tonight

Meanwhile, Vini Jr will be in action tonight as Los Blancos welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu for the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs second leg.

Carlo Ancelloti’s side won the first leg 3-2 away at the Etihad Stadium last week.