I'll change clothes 3 times – Mahama to dazzle on Ghana Fashion Week catwalk

President John Dramani Mahama has announced his participation in the upcoming Ghana Fashion Week in July 2025, revealing plans to walk the runway wearing locally designed outfits.

The unexpected revelation came during his address at the national launch of the Black Star Experience—the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) flagship creative arts programme—held at the Freedom and Justice Monument at Black Star Square in Accra on Thursday, 1 May 2025. President Mahama attended the event alongside his children, Farida and Shahid.

Speaking to attendees, Mr Mahama expressed his admiration for Ghanaian fashion and his consistent preference for garments made by local designers. He highlighted that much of his wardrobe—including suits and kaftans worn at public events—is crafted by Ghanaian tailors.

If you notice, I wear clothes made in Ghana. I have political suits all sewn by Ghanaian designers. Even if you see me wearing a suit, it is made in Ghana

Reiterating his commitment to supporting local creatives, the former president announced his runway plans:

So, on that day, I am going to go into my wardrobe, and I am going to change three times, and I am going to walk on the catwalk. Anytime I walk out, I will tell you which designer sewed that particular dress.

As part of the broader Black Star Experience initiative, Mr Mahama revealed that a series of street carnivals will be organised in major cities including Accra, Tamale, Kumasi, Ho, and Takoradi. These events are designed to engage young people and revitalise domestic tourism.

He also announced a culinary showcase dubbed "The Taste of Ghana", which will feature food fairs celebrating the country’s diverse traditional cuisine.

Ghanaians have lauded Mr Mahama’s announcement, commending his hands-on approach to promoting local culture and creativity. The upcoming Accra Fashion Week is set to be a major highlight of the Black Star Experience, which seeks to redefine Ghanaian identity, attract investment, boost job creation, and strengthen tourism.