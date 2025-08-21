More artistes will be exposed – Blakk Rasta claims amid Shatta Wale detention saga

Ghanaian reggae and Kuchoko artiste, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has revealed that several Ghanaian artistes may soon be exposed for alleged involvement in criminal activities, including car theft and the purchase of stolen vehicles and items.

According to him, the detention of dancehall star Shatta Wale is not an isolated case, alleging that a number of high-profile names are implicated and will eventually be unmasked.

While declining to disclose specific names, Blakk Rasta stated:

Blakk Rasta performing

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the end of artistes involved in criminal activities such as car theft and buying stolen cars and objects. There are more artistes in Ghana who will be exposed. Shatta is not the only one. I feel like mentioning names, but I will not.

He further added:

There are some other people in the pipeline and, judging by their modus operandi, they should not be called artistes. They are criminals.

His remarks follow the detention of Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

ADVERTISEMENT

An official EOCO statement confirmed that the detention is linked to a Lamborghini Urus currently under investigation. The vehicle in question, a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, was flagged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice as part of the proceeds from a $4 million fraud scheme involving Ghanaian national Nana Kwabena Amuah, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States.

EOCO noted that Shatta Wale has so far been unable to provide the identity of the person from whom he purchased the Lamborghini. He reportedly told investigators that he bought it from “the street”, possibly through an individual named “Zak” who may have contacted him via WhatsApp. Shatta Wale added that he no longer has the seller’s contact details.

ALSO READ: SM fans storm EOCO office to protest over the detention of Shatta Wale

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the musician has been unable to produce receipts or transfer documents proving ownership, apart from a customs declaration form. However, the document bears the name of Nana Kwabena Amuah, the jailed Ghanaian fraudster at the centre of the U.S. investigation.