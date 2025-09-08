Keche slams GHAMRO over unpaid royalties despite hit songs

Ghanaian music duo Keche has once again spoken out about the persistent challenges with royalty payments in the music industry, lamenting that they have yet to receive fair compensation from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM on September 8, 2025, the group expressed deep frustration over the situation, stating: “Even GH¢500 is too much; we haven’t even received as low as GH¢20. We have registered with them, yet with all our hit songs, nothing.”

Despite their disappointment, Keche expressed cautious optimism, noting that they were hopeful the new administration could bring change. They praised President John Mahama’s decision to include more creatives in government, suggesting that such appointments could eventually improve the royalty payment system.

The duo also drew attention to the financial struggles of industry veterans, pointing out that even music legends had been poorly compensated. They recalled an instance, saying: “It has been a long-standing issue, and it’s not just us. We even heard somewhere, not sure if it’s true, that our father, Amakye Dede, left Kumasi to the GHAMRO offices in Accra only to receive GH¢300. So if even he, a legend in the game, is taking GH¢300, how much more us?”

Keche described the situation as an “industry-wide injustice” that requires urgent intervention, stressing that creatives deserve to be adequately rewarded for their contributions.