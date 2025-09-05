Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed(01– 05 September)

Ghana’s entertainment scene never slows down , every week brings new twists, headline-grabbing revelations, and stories that stir emotions among fans. Your Weekly Pulse is here to ensure you stay up to date with the biggest moments you might have missed.

From celebrity health rumours to shocking losses, bold political commentary, and exciting industry developments, here are the top five stories making waves this week:

1. Ghana Prisons Service addresses Nana Agradaa health rumours

The Ghana Prisons Service has publicly responded to widespread speculation about the health of Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa. Reports had claimed that the controversial preacher was unwell in custody. The Service clarified that “Nana Agradaa is in good health and receiving the same standard care as all other inmates”, dismissing the rumours.

Agradaa

2. Tragic loss: Ghanaian TikTok star Osanju dies after leukaemia battle

The TikTok community in Ghana has been left in mourning following the death of popular creator Osanju. Known for his humour and vibrant content, the influencer tragically passed away after battling leukaemia. Fans have flooded social media with tributes, remembering him as a bright light whose impact will not be forgotten.

3. Ama Governor reacts to removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

YouTuber and social commentator Ama Governor has sparked debate after reacting to the dismissal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. In a video, she voiced her thoughts on the political and legal implications of the move, igniting conversations across social media. Her comments have added to the growing public discourse surrounding the decision.

4. Ghanaian TikTok creators could soon start earning directly

There’s good news for Ghana’s growing TikTok community. Creators may finally begin receiving direct payments through the platform, following global updates to TikTok’s monetisation system. Content creators across the country have expressed excitement, with many hoping this development will encourage more investment in digital content.

5. Sarkodie calls Adonai his greatest remix yet

Rapper Sarkodie has revealed that his remix of Adonai featuring the late Castro is the best he has ever recorded. Speaking in an interview, he said: “Adonai is the greatest remix of my career. It holds special meaning for me, not just musically but personally too.” The song remains one of his most iconic hits, still celebrated years after its release.

This week in entertainment brought a mix of grief, clarity, and hope — from the Ghana Prisons Service’s statement on Nana Agradaa’s health and the tragic death of TikTok star Osanju, to Ama Governor’s bold reaction to the removal of Ghana’s Chief Justice. Meanwhile, TikTok creators are celebrating the possibility of direct payments, and Sarkodie has reflected on what he considers his most defining remix.