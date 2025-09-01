Ghana Prisons Service breaks silence on Agradaa health rumours

The Ghana Prisons Service has refuted viral social media claims suggesting troubling developments regarding Madam Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, who is currently serving her sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison.

The widely circulated reports alleged that Agradaa was physically unwell, suffering from swollen legs, and was often in tears. Some accounts further claimed that she was receiving special medical attention from her family doctor at least four times a week.

However, in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Deputy Director of Prisons Janet Asabea, the Service dismissed these claims, describing them as “false and misleading.”

According to the statement, the rumours are being deliberately spread by certain social media users seeking to attract followers through sensational headlines such as “Breaking news from Nsawam.”

The Service cautioned the public against falling for such fabrications, stressing that they are nothing more than attempts to incite unnecessary tension.

The statement read,

The Service is committed to ensuring the safe custody, reformation, and rehabilitation of inmates to make them law-abiding citizens

The Ghana Prisons Service further assured the public that no inmate receives preferential treatment, emphasising its commitment to equality and professionalism in handling all prisoners.

