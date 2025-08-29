D-Black recounts how Obour tricked him into thanking the Govt for a GH¢3m grant

Ghanaian rapper and music executive, D-Black, has resurfaced online with a narration of a controversial encounter involving former Ghana Post CEO, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour.

Speaking on a 2024 edition of his Uncut Show, the Black Avenue Muzik boss alleged that Obour misled him regarding a GH¢3 million fund that had reportedly been allocated by the then NDC government to support the creative arts industry.

According to D-Black, the incident dates back to 2013, when Obour informed him that the government intended to provide GH¢3 million to enhance the sector. Obour, he said, assured him that the money would be used to revamp the royalty system, establish studios for emerging artistes, and support other industry needs.

In 2013, Obour called me and told me that we should go and meet the Minister of Finance. He said the government wanted to give us money, so he wanted to present a unified front. At the time, President Atta Mills had passed, and some senior musicians had done a tribute song for him

So I asked him what we would use the money for, and he told me he was going to fix the royalty system in Ghana. He said he would build more studios for underground artistes and a whole lot more

The rapper further alleged that, unknown to him, Obour had already accessed the funds and used him, along with other artistes, to publicly thank the government for the allocation.

Do you know that a week later, when they were reading the budget, I realised Obour had already taken the money? He took us there just to say thank you. At that time, it was GH¢3 million

And when it came to accountability, he told us the money had been used to research the feasibility of the music and creative arts industry, and how it impacts the country’s GDP. He claimed GH¢1.6 million had been spent on research

The allegations have reignited conversations online about transparency and accountability in the management of funds intended to support Ghana’s creative sector.

D-Black said he felt betrayed and deceived by Obour, who failed to deliver on his promises and wasted the money on research that he did not consult the musicians about.

The MUSIGA funds controversy has been one of the most heated issues in the Ghanaian music industry, as many musicians have accused Obour of mismanaging and embezzling the money.

Meanwhile, Obour lost the NPP parliamentary primaries for the Asante Akyem South constituency for the second time.

The primaries, which were held on January 27, saw Obour come second to Asante Boateng, who won by a large margin.