Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Amaarae, Moliy & Wendy Shay have been nominated for ‘Best Female Artiste’ at AFRIMA

28 August 2025 at 14:54
Amaarae, Moliy & Wendy Shay have been nominated for ‘BEST FEMALE ARTISTE (Western Africa)’ at AFRIMA
Amaarae, Moliy & Wendy Shay have been nominated for ‘BEST FEMALE ARTISTE (Western Africa)’ at AFRIMA

The countdown to the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has begun, promising another exciting celebration of African talent. The International Committee of AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), has officially unveiled the nominees list, setting the stage for a battle between some of Africa’s biggest superstars and a vibrant wave of emerging acts.

For Ghana, three leading female voices; Amaarae, Moliy and Wendy Shay, have been nominated in the Best Female Artiste (Western Africa) category, and the leading men, Sarkodie, Black Sherif and Stonebwoy also go their shar of nominations

READ MORE: M.anifest calls the bluff of Sarkodie’s fans: ‘Stand on truth even if it’s unpopular’

This year’s awards attracted a record-breaking 10,717 submissions , the highest since the event’s inception 12 years ago. From this, a 13-member jury shortlisted 343 nominees across 40 categories, covering Africa’s five regions and the diaspora.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Davido, South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa, and Morocco’s El Grande Toto lead the chart with five nominations each. They are joined by Senegal’s Mia Guissé and Ghana’s very own Moliy, who also received five nods

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: M.anifest’s ‘flow’ remark ignites fresh tensions with Sarkodie’s fans

Amaarae, Moliy & Wendy Shay have been nominated for ‘Best Female Artiste’ at AFRIMA

Moliy, one of Ghana’s breakout stars, earned five nominations, including Best Female Artiste in Western Africa and Song of the Year for her hit Shake it to the max. Other multiple nominees include Egypt’s Amr Diab, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Tyla, and eSwatini’s Uncle Waffles, each securing four spots – highlighting the dominance of Afropop, amapiano, and Afro-house sounds across the continent.

READ MORE: The arrest of Shatta Wale makes no sense - Captain Smart drags EOCO

Commenting on the nominations, AFRIMA jury member Delani Makhalima said:

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve years in, we’re now here. This is global. This is AFRIMA, the biggest music entity on the face of the continent

READ MORE: Stolen cars, romance scams, 6 other things that could get you in trouble with the FBI

The awards ceremony will be hosted in Lagos from 25th to 30th November 2025 and will feature the AFRIMA Music Village, the Africa Music Business Summit, and the main awards night, to be broadcast in more than 80 countries.

Ghanaian Nominees

READ MORE: Shatta Wale claims he bought Lamborghini from one' Zak on the street' - EOCO

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Female Artiste (Western Africa)

Amaarae – S.M.O

READ MORE: Shatta Wale is the Daddy Lumba of our time, whether you like it or not – Captain Smart

Moliy – Shake It to the Max (with Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea)

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: 14 Ghanaian artistes lease catalogues to Waka Music Limited: Here's all you need to know

Wendy Shay – Too Late

Songwriter of the Year

READ MORE: Shatta Wale is the Daddy Lumba of our time, whether you like it or not – Captain Smart

Mohammed Ismail Sharrif (Black Sherif) – Rebel Music

ADVERTISEMENT

Best African Video of the Year

Babs Direction (Awudu Musa) – Rebel (Black Sherif)

READ MORE: MzGee claims her wine turned mouldy after receiving a chilling death prophecy

Song of the Year

Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy – Shake It to the Max

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

Best African Act – Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall

Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy – Shake It to the Max (Remix)

READ MORE: Shatta Wale detained by EOCO less than 24 hours after flaunting new-acquired $260K Lamborghini

Black Sherif – Rebel Music

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Traditional

Stonebwoy – Jejereje (with Ginton)

READ MORE: 'I fear no one in Ghana; I’ll buy a new Lamborghini in two months' - Shatta Wale

Best African Collaboration

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly Remix)

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Empress Gifty invokes late mother’s God to silence critics after Artiste of the Year win

Breakout Artiste of the Year

Moliy – Shake It to the Max (with Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy)

Best African Lyricist (Rapper)

READ MORE: Dee Wills, son of Duncan Williams, recounts struggles: ‘True love comes from self-love

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie – Violence (ft. Kweku Smoke)

Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop

Sarkodie – Messiah (ft. Kweku Flick)

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.