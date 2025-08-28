Amaarae, Moliy & Wendy Shay have been nominated for ‘Best Female Artiste’ at AFRIMA

The countdown to the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has begun, promising another exciting celebration of African talent. The International Committee of AFRIMA, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), has officially unveiled the nominees list, setting the stage for a battle between some of Africa’s biggest superstars and a vibrant wave of emerging acts.
For Ghana, three leading female voices; Amaarae, Moliy and Wendy Shay, have been nominated in the Best Female Artiste (Western Africa) category, and the leading men, Sarkodie, Black Sherif and Stonebwoy also go their shar of nominations
This year’s awards attracted a record-breaking 10,717 submissions , the highest since the event’s inception 12 years ago. From this, a 13-member jury shortlisted 343 nominees across 40 categories, covering Africa’s five regions and the diaspora.
Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Davido, South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa, and Morocco’s El Grande Toto lead the chart with five nominations each. They are joined by Senegal’s Mia Guissé and Ghana’s very own Moliy, who also received five nods
Moliy, one of Ghana’s breakout stars, earned five nominations, including Best Female Artiste in Western Africa and Song of the Year for her hit Shake it to the max. Other multiple nominees include Egypt’s Amr Diab, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Tyla, and eSwatini’s Uncle Waffles, each securing four spots – highlighting the dominance of Afropop, amapiano, and Afro-house sounds across the continent.
Commenting on the nominations, AFRIMA jury member Delani Makhalima said:
Twelve years in, we’re now here. This is global. This is AFRIMA, the biggest music entity on the face of the continent
The awards ceremony will be hosted in Lagos from 25th to 30th November 2025 and will feature the AFRIMA Music Village, the Africa Music Business Summit, and the main awards night, to be broadcast in more than 80 countries.
Ghanaian Nominees
Best Female Artiste (Western Africa)
Amaarae – S.M.O
Moliy – Shake It to the Max (with Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea)
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary
Wendy Shay – Too Late
Songwriter of the Year
Mohammed Ismail Sharrif (Black Sherif) – Rebel Music
Best African Video of the Year
Babs Direction (Awudu Musa) – Rebel (Black Sherif)
Song of the Year
Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy – Shake It to the Max
Best African Act – Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall
Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy – Shake It to the Max (Remix)
Black Sherif – Rebel Music
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Traditional
Stonebwoy – Jejereje (with Ginton)
Best African Collaboration
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly Remix)
Breakout Artiste of the Year
Moliy – Shake It to the Max (with Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy)
Best African Lyricist (Rapper)
Sarkodie – Violence (ft. Kweku Smoke)
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop
Sarkodie – Messiah (ft. Kweku Flick)