MzGee claims her wine turned mouldy after receiving a chilling death prophecy

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, widely known as MzGee, has revealed a chilling spiritual encounter she experienced in 2021 after receiving a death prophecy.

Speaking on a recent episode of her show, Gee O’clock, MzGee recounted how a prophetic message warned her that she could die while hosting TV3’s reality show, Mentor.

In search of clarity, she visited the religious leader who had delivered the prophecy. He instructed her to undertake a series of spiritual rituals, one of which involved a simple bottle of wine.

MzGee

MzGee explained that after following the directions given, she woke up the next morning to a disturbing sight. The wine, which had appeared normal the night before, had mysteriously changed.

She recalled in disbelief:

It was unlike anything I had seen before. The mould was inside the wine, not clinging to the bottle’s surface, but suspended within the liquid itself

This bizarre occurrence deepened her conviction that the prophecy was not to be taken lightly. She further revealed that during this same period, she was plagued by vivid, recurring dreams about death, which intensified her fears.

MzGee

Driven by these unsettling experiences, MzGee said she turned wholeheartedly to prayer and fasting.

She passionately recounted:

Upon receiving the prophecy, my focus shifted entirely to prayer. I was spiritually vigilant, counselling myself, reversing negative energies, and hardly sleeping. I knew I had to fight back with everything I had,

Watch video below: